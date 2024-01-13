Netflix Faces Backlash for Controversial Film

Netflix has found itself in hot water after removing the film “Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food” from its platform. The decision comes in response to social media backlash, as many Hindu viewers took offense to a scene depicting the daughter of a Hindu priest consuming meat.

The film, which was initially released in theaters last December before being made available on Netflix, follows the story of a Hindu temple priest’s daughter in Tamil Nadu who not only eats meat but also competes in a cooking competition where she prepares meat dishes.

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an organization affiliated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, gathered outside Netflix’s Mumbai office to express their discontent with the film. They accused Netflix of deliberately releasing the movie to offend Hindu sentiments.

This incident is not the first time that Netflix has faced criticism from right-wing groups in India. Along with Amazon and Disney, Netflix has gained immense popularity in the country, making it a major global streaming market. According to Media Partners Asia, these streaming giants are projected to reach a market value of $7 billion in India 2027.

Although the removal of the film may have appeased some of the outraged Hindu viewers, it raises questions about artistic freedom and censorship. While respecting cultural and religious sensitivities is important, it is equally important to protect artistic expression and diversity of content.

This controversy serves as a reminder that streaming platforms like Netflix often find themselves caught between catering to a global audience and navigating the specific cultural nuances of the countries they operate in. Striking the right balance is crucial if they want to continue expanding and succeeding in diverse markets.