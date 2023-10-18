Netflix Promises Changes to Executive Pay Model After Shareholder Pushback

Netflix has announced its commitment to making “substantial changes” to its executive pay model following significant pushback from shareholders. The streaming giant acknowledged the lack of support for its executive compensation model over the past 20 years and stated plans to transition to a more conventional model 2024. However, the company emphasized that its compensation plan will still be based on pay for performance.

This decision comes after Netflix shareholders rejected a $166 million executive pay package in June, with only 25.7% of shareholders in favor of it. Although the vote was nonbinding and advisory in nature, it marked a rare dissent among similar “Say on Pay” proposals. In 2022, co-CEO Reed Hastings received $51.1 million in total compensation, co-CEO Ted Sarandos earned $50.3 million, and Greg Peters, who was elevated from COO to co-CEO, garnered $28.1 million.

Prior to the vote, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) applied pressure on shareholders to reject the pay package. WGA West president Meredith Stiehm sent an open letter urging them to do so, citing the impact of the ongoing writers’ strike on Netflix’s content pipeline. Stiehm expressed concern that the delay in producing new content could hinder the company’s ability to attract and retain subscribers.

After news broke that shareholders had rejected the pay package, the WGA argued on social media that the “excessive sum” could have been allocated towards the proposed improvements for writers. They criticized Netflix’s executive team for prioritizing their own compensation over addressing the writers’ strike, which was causing delays in major shows such as “Stranger Things.”

Sources:

– Loree Seitz