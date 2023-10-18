Netflix to Modify CEO Pay Policies After Shareholder Vote

Netflix has announced plans to make changes to its CEO pay policies following a majority vote shareholders against approving executive compensation in a non-binding vote at the last annual meeting. The streaming giant acknowledged the lack of support for its current executive compensation model and stated its intention to implement substantial modifications 2024. The company plans to transition to a more conventional model while maintaining a pay for performance structure.

Netflix has faced ongoing scrutiny from shareholders regarding CEO pay. In 2022, former co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos were the highest-paid chief executives, each earning approximately $50 million, representing a 25% and 32% increase, respectively. Hastings subsequently assumed the role of executive chairman earlier this year, with Sarandos and Greg Peters now serving as co-CEOs. Notably, Netflix allows executives to choose their preferred form of payment, either in cash or stock options. Sarandos primarily opts for cash compensation, receiving a $20 million base salary, while Hastings predominantly receives stock options.

Acknowledging shareholder pressure, Netflix previously announced a review of its pay policies. Beginning in 2023, the company plans to cap co-CEO base salary at $3 million and require that 50% of allocatable pay be in stock options. However, these options will have only a one-year vesting period, suggesting a shorter-term approach.

Additionally, Netflix is unusual in its practice of forecasting executive compensation before the start of each year. In December, the compensation committee of Netflix’s board of directors revealed its projected pay for 2023. Hastings is expected to receive a $650,000 base salary and $34 million worth of stock options. Sarandos will receive a $3 million base salary, $20 million in stock options, and a targeted bonus of $17 million.

