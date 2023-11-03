Netflix Production Studio in Eatontown Brings Hope of Economic Revival

After years of economic decline following the closure of Fort Monmouth, the residents of Eatontown, New Jersey, are finally seeing a glimmer of hope with the planned arrival of a new Netflix Production Studio. The studio, set to be built on the old Fort Monmouth site, is expected to create a surge of business opportunities in the area.

Local business owner Justin Myles, the proprietor of Belo Pizzeria, is particularly excited about the prospects the studio brings. With thousands of potential workers anticipated to be stationed just steps away, Myles is hopeful that his pizzeria can cater to their culinary needs. “It’s going to bring more local jobs to the people in town, it’s going to boost the community,” Myles expressed. “The whole town is happy, all the customers coming in, everybody’s looking forward to it.”

The economic potential of the Netflix Production Studio is not lost on Governor Phil Murphy either. In a recent letter approving the minutes of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority, the governor acknowledged the significant impact this project will have on Monmouth County and the surrounding communities. The studio is estimated to create 3,500 construction jobs and 1,500 permanent production jobs, injecting much-needed employment opportunities into the area.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is equally enthusiastic about the venture. Emphasizing the studio’s commitment to benefiting the local community and producing world-class TV series and films, Sarandos aims to elevate the region’s profile in the entertainment industry.

The rejuvenation of Fort Monmouth’s site through the establishment of the Netflix Production Studio is expected to revitalize the local economy and bring back businesses that have struggled since the base’s closure. The Eatontown community, united in their optimism for a brighter future, is eager to participate in the comeback story. As Myles jokingly quipped, “Hopefully they can put me in one of the movies. I can be the guy making pizzas in the back.”

