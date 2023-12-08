Production Accountants at Netflix Join IATSE Union

Production accountants at Netflix in New York and New Jersey have successfully unionized with IATSE Local 161. A third party confirmed that a majority of the key accountants, assistant production accountants, payroll accountants, and clerks supported joining the union in a card count. This move comes after the group initially sought voluntary recognition from Netflix, which the streamer agreed to if a majority voted to join the union.

IATSE Local 161 represents script and continuity supervisors, production coordinators, and production accountants across 23 states and the District of Columbia. Prior to this unionization, clerks had never been members of Local 161.

The unionization of production accountants is significant in the Hollywood labor landscape. On the East Coast, employers have the option to include production accountants under IATSE’s Majors agreement on a project-by-project basis. However, they are not obligated to do so. Similarly, in other regions, production accountants can only receive union coverage through sideletters.

Netflix had previously used sideletters with Local 161 for production accountants on its projects. However, this practice changed after the streaming giant joined the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in 2021. The union claims that once Netflix gained access to a non-union program providing health and pension benefits to non-union employees, it stopped negotiating sideletters in New York and New Jersey. This change became a catalyst for the union drive among production accountants.

Local 161 has been advocating for accountants to be covered under the Majors contract for the past two decades. Prior to the recent Majors negotiations, production accountants demonstrated their support for the union through a card-signing campaign. However, this gesture did not have an impact on the contract talks. As a result, the group of accountants decided to pursue a more forceful route organizing.

Through their unionization, the accountants at Netflix aim to collectively bargain for rates and annual wage increases. They also seek to have a voice at the table with the protection of a permanent union contract. Ultimately, the goal is to establish union contracts for all production accountants across the country.

The successful unionization highlights the importance of the accounting department in productions. Netflix and the production accountants will now work towards negotiating a fair contract.