I Don’t Want to Pay for Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier

The recent introduction of an ad-supported tier Netflix has left many subscribers frustrated. This move was seen as a knee-jerk reaction to a quarter of bad numbers and an attempt to appease Wall Street. However, it has only resulted in the floundering of Netflix’s business model. People generally dislike commercials, and Netflix’s decision to introduce ads has cheapened its brand.

The CEO of Warner Media, Zaslav, also made a similar mistake trashing the HBO brand and attempting to cater to the lowest common denominator. However, Netflix has managed to maintain its position and first-mover advantage in the streaming industry continuously pushing the envelope and producing engaging content. Additionally, Netflix’s foreign original content has been particularly successful.

Despite being a loyal Netflix subscriber, the recent price increase has left a sour taste. The introduction of the ad-supported tier has led to advertisers complaining about the audience reach on Netflix, which has resulted in a price hike for all subscribers. This decision shows that Netflix is more concerned about its bottom line and pleasing Wall Street than its customers.

Moreover, the new price point of $22.99 per month feels excessive and out of touch with what people are willing to pay. Similar streaming services like Spotify raised their prices a smaller margin and justified the increase due to inflation. Netflix’s decision to increase prices three dollars seems arbitrary and disconnected from customer expectations.

While Netflix initially gained popularity offering a seamless and binge-worthy streaming experience, it is now resembling traditional cable providers with unpopular ads and a higher price tag. The record industry previously made similar mistakes suing their customers and refusing to adapt to the changing landscape. Netflix risks losing subscribers if it continues to disregard their needs and expectations.

Ultimately, customers want convenience, a wide range of content, and value for their money. If Netflix fails to recognize this and continues to prioritize its bottom line, it may find itself in trouble. Competition in the streaming industry is growing, and subscribers have several alternatives to choose from. It is crucial for Netflix to listen to its subscribers and prioritize their satisfaction to maintain its position as the leading streaming service.

