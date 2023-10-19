Comparing Streaming Service Prices: Disney+ and Netflix Raise Prices Again

In recent news, both Disney+ and Netflix have made the decision to raise their prices, impacting subscribers in the United States. This price increase follows Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing earlier this year. Netflix has announced that its basic tier will now cost $11.99 a month, up from $9.99, while the premium tier will increase to $22.99 from $19.99. Meanwhile, Disney+ has raised the price of its ad-free plan to $13.99.

Here’s a breakdown of the pricing changes for other popular streaming services:

Netflix offers a standard plan for $6.99 a month with ads, $15.49 a month for the standard plan without ads, and $22.99 a month for the premium plan without ads.

Disney+ has an ad-supported plan for $7.99 a month and an ad-free plan for $13.99 a month.

Hulu’s basic plan with ads costs $7.99 a month, while the ad-free plan is priced at $17.99 a month.

Amazon Prime offers a standalone video service for $8.99 a month, and a bundle with ads for $14.99 a month.

Max (formerly known as HBO Max) has an ad-supported tier for $9.99 a month and ad-free tiers for $15.99 a month and $19.99 a month with additional simultaneous devices.

Apple TV+ is available for $6.99 a month with no ads and does not offer an ad-supported plan.

Paramount+ offers a basic plan for $5.99 a month.

It’s important to note that prices and plans may vary depending on your location and specific subscription options. While these price increases may be frustrating for subscribers, streaming services claim that they are necessary to continue delivering quality content and expanding their offerings.

Sources:

– Weston Blasi. (source article) https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/disney-plus-netflix-price-comparison-streaming