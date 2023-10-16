Netflix Shifts Focus to Maximizing Earnings Through Price Hikes and Ad-Supported Service

Netflix Inc. is making strategic changes as it transitions from prioritizing subscriber growth to maximizing earnings. The streaming giant plans to implement another round of price hikes, starting with the U.S. and Canada, once the Hollywood actors’ strike concludes. This move comes after Netflix raised prices for all its plans last year. Additionally, the company recently discontinued its DVD-rental service.

These changes align with Netflix’s efforts to rebound from the impact of the pandemic and compete with rival streaming services such as Disney, Apple, Amazon, Warner Bros. Discovery, Comcast, and Paramount Global. While Netflix’s subscriber growth in July surpassed expectations with 5.9 million new subscribers, the company’s third-quarter revenue guidance fell short of analysts’ projections.

Analysts express concern over weak average revenue per user performance and the expectation of limited pricing growth. The introduction of paid sharing and early advertising growth also faced setbacks. As a result, revenue growth expectations for Netflix have been adjusted. Moreover, analysts predict that linear television will regain viewers over the next few years, particularly as cable companies integrate major OTT services into their bundles.

For the upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report, analysts project Netflix to achieve $3.49 per share in earnings, a year-on-year increase. Revenue is expected to reach $8.54 billion, reflecting growth from the previous year. Netflix’s stock performance has seen a 21% increase this year, outperforming the broader market.

In an ever-changing streaming landscape, where competitors like Amazon and Disney make their own strategic moves, everything remains on the table. Wedbush analysts are optimistic about Netflix’s growth potential, valuing the company as a profitable, slow-growth entity. They believe the introduction of ads will reduce churn and attract new subscribers. On the other hand, Cowen analyst John Blackledge maintains a more cautious view, expecting moderate margin growth and a slight increase in paid net additions.

Overall, Netflix’s shift in focus reflects its commitment to adapting to evolving consumer viewing preferences and positioning itself for continued growth.

