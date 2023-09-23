The End of an Era: Netflix’s DVD Service Comes to a Close

Netflix’s DVD subscription service, which once processed 1.2 million DVDs a week and employed 50 people, is coming to an end this month. The service, which played a significant role in upending the entertainment industry, will cease mailing out its iconic red envelopes and officially shutter its DVD distribution plant.

When Netflix first started mailing DVDs in 1998, it revolutionized the DVD rental business. With no due dates, late fees, or monthly rental limits, it quickly became a popular alternative to traditional video rental stores. However, Netflix went on to achieve even greater success when it entered the streaming market and began producing original content. This move not only transformed the entertainment industry but also led to the downfall of competitors like Blockbuster.

The rise of streaming eventually rendered DVDs obsolete from a business perspective. Netflix, which once operated 58 shipping facilities and served its customers with one-day delivery, now has only five facilities. DVD revenue for the first six months of 2023 totaled $60 million, while streaming revenue reached $6.5 billion for the same period.

Despite the decline of the DVD business, Netflix’s DVD operations still cater to around one million loyal customers. At the Anaheim facility, six employees have been with the company for over a decade, and they continue to receive and send approximately 50,000 discs per week. The titles range from popular new releases to obscure films. The employees express sadness at the end of this chapter but acknowledge that everything has its cycle.

Netflix’s DVD service has left a lasting impact on its customers, allowing them to access a wide variety of content without needing multiple subscriptions. However, as streaming has become more prevalent, the demand for DVDs has dwindled, leading to the discontinuation of this beloved service.

Sources:

– Original article Brooks Barnes, published in The New York Times

