The Premiere of Netflix’s ‘NEON’ at Billboard Latin Music Week

The highly anticipated reggaeton-inspired comedy series, ‘NEON,’ made its debut during Billboard Latin Music Week. The event, hosted Billboard and Netflix, showcased an advanced screening of the show, which follows three friends on their journey to success in the world of reggaeton.

Attendees were eager to be among the first to experience ‘NEON’ and lined up outside the Faena Theater in Miami Beach. After entering the venue, guests posed for photos in front of the Netflix step and repeat, enjoyed refreshments, and found their seats for the screening.

Billboard Latin and Billboard Español Chief Content Officer, Leila Cobo, addressed the crowd before the screening, emphasizing the relatability of the show’s themes for artists and dreamers in the music industry.

‘NEON’ is executive produced reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee and features original songs produced renowned hitmakers Tainy and One Six. The eight-episode comedy series captures both the larger-than-life dreams and the harsh realities of pursuing success in the music industry.

The premiere of ‘NEON’ was a highlight of the week-long Billboard Latin Music Week event, showcasing the diversity of sounds and revenue sources that fuel the genre of Latin music. The show is set to premiere its first season on October 19, 2023, and reggaeton fans are eagerly awaiting the full release.

