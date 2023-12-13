Netflix Reveals Global Viewer Data for All Titles

Netflix has finally lifted the veil on its viewer data, providing global midyear statistics for every title on its platform. The release of this information marks the beginning of regular reporting Netflix, aiming to increase transparency and address concerns from the creative community.

According to the data, the political thriller “The Night Agent” emerged as the most-watched title worldwide in the first half of 2023, accumulating a staggering 812.1 million hours of viewing. Following closely behind were Season 2 of the family drama “Ginny & Georgia” and the debut of South Korean series “The Glory.”

This move towards transparency Netflix comes after an extended battle between Hollywood labor unions and major studios. Writers and actors have been pushing for greater compensation in the streaming industry, and disclosure of viewer data has been a key demand. Netflix’s decision to share detailed data is a step towards meeting these demands and rebuilding trust with creatives.

CEO Ted Sarandos affirmed that viewership data has been a consistent request over the years, and Netflix aims to address this demand with their new “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.” The report will be published semiannually and provide a deeper look into viewership patterns.

Netflix’s previous reluctance to disclose specific viewership figures has generated criticism from writers and producers who believed the company was withholding data to avoid higher payments for successful programs. In recent years, Netflix has started to share more data, including audience figures for popular titles and weekly top 10 lists of the most-watched movies and TV shows.

The release of global viewer data covers an extensive range of over 18,000 titles, shedding light on thousands of films and shows that garnered between 50,000 and 100,000 hours of viewing. While the top 10 lists have given the public insight into popular titles, most of the available library has remained unexplored in terms of viewer figures.

Netflix’s decision to provide this comprehensive data opens up a new era of transparency in streaming services. Viewers, suppliers, and competitors now have a better understanding of the viewing trends and preferences on the platform. By addressing the demands of the creative community, Netflix aims to foster a more collaborative and equitable relationship within the industry.