Netflix U.K. Sees £1.5 Billion Increase in Turnover

Netflix Services U.K., a subsidiary of Netflix Inc, has reported an increase in turnover to £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) based on their latest financial records. These records, filed at Companies House, cover the period of December 31, 2021, to December 31, 2022.

Netflix Services U.K. is responsible for managing subscribers in the U.K., making it a crucial component of the streaming giant’s operations in the region. The company witnessed a 4% growth in the average number of subscribers during the specified period. Additionally, there was a notable 14% increase in the average monthly revenue generated per subscriber. However, the exact number of subscribers was not disclosed in the records.

Profits also saw a year-on-year increase of £3 million, with the company posting profits of £31.6 million ($38.7 million) for the year ending 2022. This reflects a significant rise from the previous year’s profit of £28.6 million. After tax, the net profit for the same period amounted to £26.7 million.

Furthermore, the average number of full-time employees at Netflix increased from 153 to 202, indicating the streamer’s continued investment in its U.K. business. This investment has paid off with the release of globally successful shows such as “Bridgerton: A Queen Charlotte Story,” “Sex Education,” “Heartstopper,” and “The Crown.”

Overall, the financial records highlight the strong performance of Netflix Services U.K., demonstrating the streaming platform’s ability to attract and retain subscribers in the U.K. market.

