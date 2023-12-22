Netflix Poised for Solid Q4 Performance Despite Increasing Competition

Streaming video rivals may be considering consolidation to compete, but Netflix continues to lead the market and is predicted to have a strong fourth-quarter performance, according to a Wall Street analyst. Despite a slight dip in Netflix stock in afternoon trades, Wedbush Securities analyst Alicia Reese remains confident in the company, reiterating her outperform rating and setting a 12-month price target of $525.

Reese believes that Netflix has found the right formula for success, with its global content creation, cost management, and increasing profitability. The analyst also highlighted the potential for cash generation with the crackdown on password sharing and the introduction of an ad-supported tier. Furthermore, according to a consumer survey Wedbush, there has been an uptick in U.S. subscribers for Netflix in the fourth quarter.

While competitors scramble to find a coherent strategy, Reese sees Netflix as well-positioned in the current streaming video market. Recent reports suggest that Paramount Global may be up for sale, with Warner Bros. Discovery as a potential buyer. However, analysts have mixed views on the potential merger and its reception investors. JPMorgan’s Philip Cusick believes such a deal would face regulatory hurdles and have high exposure to the declining linear TV business.

Despite the increasing competition and potential industry consolidation, Netflix is still thriving. The company’s stock recently broke out of a 22-week consolidation pattern and is ranked first in IBD’s Leisure-Movies & Related industry group. With a Composite Rating of 93 out of 99 and a spot on IBD’s SwingTrader list, Netflix is expected to maintain its momentum.

Investors will be eagerly awaiting Netflix’s fourth-quarter earnings report on January 23 for further insights into the company’s performance and its ability to continue dominating the streaming video market.