Netflix Plans to Raise Prices Following Resolution of Actors Strike

Streaming giant Netflix is preparing to increase the subscription price of its service, pending the resolution of the ongoing actors strike. The price hike is expected to be introduced initially in the United States and Canada before being rolled out in other regions worldwide. The proposed increase would affect Netflix’s ad-free plans, which are currently priced at $15.50 per month for a standard plan and $20 per month for a premium plan.

Although the exact details of the price increase have not been disclosed, it follows a similar move Disney+. Disney+ recently announced that it would be raising its prices on October 12, with the premium plan set to increase from $10.99 to $13.99 per month. It is worth noting that Disney+ experienced a loss of approximately 7.7 million subscribers in the last quarter.

Netflix’s decision to raise prices reflects a broader trend in the streaming industry. Other platforms such as Hulu, Max, Peacock, and Apple TV have also increased their subscription fees over the past year. These price raises are often attributed to the rising costs of producing original content and acquiring popular licensed movies and series.

The actors strike, currently led the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, is still ongoing. Negotiations between the union and major Hollywood studios are underway to reach a satisfactory agreement. This strike follows a recent resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike, which concluded on September 27 after a deal was reached with studios.

The Writers Guild of America negotiated several important provisions during their strike, including minimum staffing requirements for television series and additional bonuses based on streaming performance. They also secured protections against the use of artificial intelligence in content creation.

As the actors strike continues, the industry eagerly awaits its resolution to determine the impact it may have on Netflix’s pricing strategy. Increased subscription fees may be necessary for streaming platforms to meet the demands of actors, fulfill financial obligations, and continue delivering high-quality content to subscribers.

