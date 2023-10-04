Netflix May Raise Prices for its Ad-Free Service

Netflix may be following the lead of other streaming services, such as Disney+, Peacock, and Paramount+, raising its subscription prices. According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix plans to increase the price of its ad-free service after the conclusion of the actors’ strike, starting with the U.S. and Canada.

Currently, Netflix’s ad-free model is priced at $15.49 per month ($23.48 for password-sharing). This is a significant increase compared to the $8 charged in 2019. The exact amount which Netflix plans to raise prices has not been disclosed.

The trend of streaming services raising prices is not unique to Netflix, with Warner Bros. Discovery recently announcing an increase for Discovery+ from $6.99 to $8.99 per month for ad-free subscribers.

The timing of this price increase could potentially lead to consumer dissatisfaction, as Netflix has been actively involved in negotiations with the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and the Writer’s Guild of America. However, Netflix has been focused on increasing revenues and subscriptions after a slowdown during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Netflix eliminated its $10 Basic ad-free tier and has been cracking down on password-sharing. Their efforts to boost subscriptions have been successful, with nearly 100,000 people signing up for accounts on May 26 and May 27 alone, according to third-party analyst Antenna.

It is worth noting that ad-supported subscription prices are not expected to be adjusted after the actors’ strike concludes.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal