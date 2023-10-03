Netflix Plans to Raise Prices After Hollywood Actors’ Strike

Netflix is preparing to increase the price of its ad-free streaming service once the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike concludes, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company is reportedly in discussions to implement price hikes in various global markets, beginning with the United States and Canada. While the exact extent of the price increase and the effective date are currently unknown, Netflix shares jumped more than 3% in response to the news.

The negotiations between the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are ongoing, with their next meeting scheduled for Wednesday. It remains unclear when the strike will end and how it will impact the production of television shows and movies.

Netflix had previously reduced subscription prices in certain countries in February. Additionally, the streaming giant introduced measures in May to combat password sharing subscribers in over 100 countries. However, the company has yet to comment on the reported price increase.

Sources:



– Wall Street Journal

– Yuvraj Malik from Reuters