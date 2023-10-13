Netflix Plans to Open Themed Destinations Based on Its Shows

Netflix is set to bring its popular movies and TV shows to life with the opening of themed destinations called Netflix Houses. The streaming platform plans to open the first two locations in the U.S. 2025, with potential expansions to other cities worldwide.

Netflix House will offer fans the opportunity to dine, shop, and immerse themselves in experiences inspired their favorite Netflix content. The company’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Josh Simon, explained that they have noticed fans’ strong desire to engage with the worlds of their movies and TV shows, and they want to take that experience to the next level.

This move marks Netflix’s transition from temporary pop-up locations to a permanent venture. The platform has previously experimented with experiences such as “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” and a pop-up store at the Grove. However, Netflix House aims to create a long-lasting and authentic space for fans to enjoy.

While Netflix House will offer ticketed experiences and themed food and beverages, the primary goal is to promote new shows and movies rather than generate revenue. This shift away from traditional merchandising strategies demonstrates Netflix’s commitment to providing immersive experiences that enhance viewer engagement.

Specific details about the Netflix House experiences are yet to be disclosed, as the company is still finalizing the plans. However, potential cities for the new destinations include Tokyo, New York, and Mexico City.

