Netflix Plans to Open Retail Stores with Merchandise and Experiences

Netflix is expanding beyond streaming content developing plans for “Netflix House,” a series of retail locations that will offer merchandise, themed food, and immersive experiences based on the company’s popular shows. While specific details about the stores and their locations are limited, two Netflix House locations are set to open in the U.S. in 2025.

The concept behind Netflix House is to provide fans with the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the world of their favorite movies and TV shows. Netflix’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Josh Simon, highlighted the intention to take fan experiences to the next level. In addition to browsing and purchasing merchandise, visitors can also enjoy themed treats and participate in live performances and interactive activities, such as a “Squid Games” obstacle course.

This move comes just months after Netflix launched a pop-up restaurant called Netflix Bites, which featured food from chefs who appeared on the company’s culinary shows. Netflix Bites offered a unique dining experience, showcasing dishes from renowned chefs like Curtis Stone, Rodney Scott, Andrew Zimmern, Nadiya Hussain, and Jacques Torres.

While details about the upcoming Netflix House locations are still scarce, fans can currently shop for Netflix merchandise online at the Netflix Merch Store. The store offers a variety of products from popular shows such as “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and even films like “Matilda the Musical.”

Netflix’s expansion into physical retail spaces reflects its understanding of the growing demand for immersive experiences and tangible connections to favorite entertainment properties. By creating themed stores with merchandise and interactive elements, Netflix aims to engage fans on a deeper level and provide them with unique opportunities to connect with their favorite shows.

