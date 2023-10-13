Netflix Plans Permanent Locations for Fan Experiences

After the success of pop-up fan experiences based on popular shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Money Heist, Netflix is taking things to the next level planning permanent destinations. The two planned locations, called “Netflix House,” will offer a variety of experiences including dining, retail, and live events all connected to Netflix shows.

The idea behind these permanent locations is to provide fans with immersive experiences in the worlds of their favorite movies and TV shows. Netflix has already tested the concept with a pop-up restaurant called “Netflix Bites” in Los Angeles, which offered a unique dining experience curated renowned chefs. In December, a pop-up experience based on the hit show Squid Game will also open in Los Angeles.

Josh Simon, the Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for their fans’ engagement with their content. He stated, “We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level.”

Netflix has already had success with pop-up experiences and retail stores in various cities worldwide, including Toronto, Tokyo, Mexico City, and London. The company plans to open the two Netflix House locations in the United States next year, with a future expansion worldwide.

While the move is seen as a potential new revenue stream for the company, Netflix primarily views it as a way to promote its shows and enhance fan experiences. The Verge notes that the main goal is not necessarily to generate significant revenue through these permanent locations.

