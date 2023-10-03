Netflix Plans to Increase Prices After Actors’ Strike

Netflix Inc. is considering raising the prices of its ad-free streaming service once the actors’ strike concludes, according to sources familiar with the matter. While discussions are ongoing regarding price hikes in multiple markets, it is likely that the United States and Canada will be the first to experience the increase. No details have been disclosed regarding the extent of the price hike or the exact timing of its implementation. Netflix has declined to comment on the matter.

In contrast to other streaming companies, Netflix refrained from raising prices over the past year, opting instead to focus on reducing password-sharing to boost revenue. However, Amazon.com Inc. recently announced its intention to introduce limited advertising on its Prime Video product in early 2024, following in Netflix’s footsteps. Ad-free subscribers will have the option to pay an additional $2.99 to maintain their ad-free experience, though this choice will also become available in other countries at a later date.

Streaming platforms are increasingly exploring new content offerings, diversifying beyond movies and TV shows. Disney is reportedly considering the introduction of a live sports tier to its Disney+ service outside of the U.S. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced plans to offer live sports on its Max platform for an additional monthly cost of $9.99, and Apple TV is selling Major League Soccer’s MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month or $29 per season.

Despite the potential price increase, Netflix’s stock has seen a 30% gain so far this year. In comparison, the S&P 500 has experienced an 11% increase over the same period.

Source: Wall Street Journal