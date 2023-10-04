Netflix Planning to Raise Price of Ad-Free Service After Actors’ Strike

Netflix Inc. is preparing to increase the price of its ad-free service once the ongoing actors’ strike comes to an end. While the exact timing and details of the price hikes are yet to be determined, sources familiar with the matter have indicated that discussions are being held for potential increases in multiple markets, with the United States and Canada likely to be the first to experience these changes. Netflix has refrained from raising prices in the past year, instead focusing on revenue growth through measures like cracking down on password-sharing.

The decision to raise prices follows the example set other streaming companies such as Amazon.com Inc., who recently announced the addition of limited advertising to its Prime Video product starting in 2024. To retain an ad-free experience on Amazon Prime Video, subscribers will be required to pay an additional $2.99. However, this option will be made available to consumers in other countries at a later date.

The streaming industry as a whole is exploring new avenues to attract and retain subscribers. Disney is reportedly considering introducing a live sports tier to its Disney+ offering outside of the United States. Warner Bros. Discovery has also announced plans for live sports content on its Max platform, while Apple TV is selling Major League Soccer’s MLS Season Pass as an add-on for subscribers. These efforts aim to provide a wide range of content options beyond traditional movies and TV shows.

Netflix’s stock has seen a 30% increase in value since the beginning of the year, outperforming the 11% gain of the S&P 500 index. As the streaming market continues to evolve, and with the actors’ strike potentially coming to an end, Netflix seems poised to adjust pricing to maintain its leading position in the industry.

