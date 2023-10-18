Changes Planned for Netflix’s Executive Compensation Packages

Netflix is set to make substantial changes to its CEO and executive pay packages in 2024. This announcement comes after shareholders rejected the company’s 2022 pay packages in a “Say on Pay” vote during the summer. While the vote was non-binding, it is common for companies to adjust their compensation plans in response to such rejections.

Netflix faced a similar situation in 2019 when shareholders rejected its CEO pay. In its Q3 earnings letter, the company acknowledged that it lacked wide support for its executive compensation model of the last 20 years. As a result, Netflix now plans to shift its pay plans to a more conventional model.

Previously, Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and former co-CEO Reed Hastings earned over $50 million in 2022, with a significant portion of it being stock-based. However, after Greg Peters became co-CEO and Hastings stepped aside, the company implemented a salary cap of $3 million for executives, increasing the reliance on stock compensation.

Netflix allows its employees to choose the proportion of their pay received in cash and stock options. However, institutional investors often prefer CEOs to have a lower salary and a greater emphasis on performance-based stock options and bonuses. The company emphasized that its new executive compensation plan will continue to prioritize pay for performance, although the specific details have not been disclosed.

Overall, the rejection of Netflix’s pay packages shareholders has prompted the company to make significant changes to its executive compensation. By shifting to a more conventional model, Netflix aims to align its pay structure with investor expectations and continue rewarding performance-based incentives.

