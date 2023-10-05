Netflix Opens Squid Game: The Trials Immersive Experience in Los Angeles

Netflix is bringing the world of its hit series, Squid Game, to life with an immersive experience called Squid Game: The Trials. Opening in December at the Television City complex in Los Angeles, the experience will combine a high-intensity competition with a “Night Market” featuring Korean food, drinks, a Squid Game store, and photo opportunities. Tickets for the experience will go on sale on October 11, with prices starting at $39. The experience will be available Wednesdays through Sundays.

Participants will be greeted the “Front Man,” the masked villain of the series, before embarking on a series of six escalating challenges. As participants advance, they will accumulate points, with the ultimate winner needing nerves of steel, cunning strategy, and a touch of luck.

Netflix has made live immersive experiences a strategic priority, aiming to build fandom among its core franchises. Prior to Squid Game: The Trials, they have successfully created live experiences based on Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Money Heist in cities like New York and Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Netflix also opened a pop-up restaurant called Netflix Bites, featuring cuisine from chefs featured in its programming.

For Squid Game: The Trials, Netflix has enlisted Chef Katianna Hong from the Korean-Americana restaurant YANGBAN to curate the food and beverage offerings at the Night Market. This will give participants the opportunity to indulge in authentic Korean cuisine while immersing themselves in the thrilling world of Squid Game.

Netflix has also opened a store at The Grove, offering merchandise inspired its programming. With these immersive experiences and retail initiatives, Netflix is engaging fans on a new level, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the worlds they love.

