Netflix Plans Price Hike After Strike, Disney+ to Explore Live Sports Tier: Report

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is in talks to raise prices in several markets, starting with the United States and Canada. The price hikes are expected to be announced after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. While the report did not mention the predicted increase, it caused Netflix shares to rise. This move Netflix contradicts earlier comments CFO Spencer Newmann, who had stated that the focus was on cracking down on password sharing among users, which he called the “primary revenue accelerator.”

Netflix shares are still up around 34% since the beginning of the year, despite a decline from its annual high in July. The company declined to comment on the report. It is worth noting that other streaming services like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, and Peacock have already raised their prices since October 2022.

In addition to the price hike, Netflix is also exploring new tactics to increase revenue. Disney+ is reportedly considering introducing a live sports tier. This move follows in the footsteps of Warner Bros. Discovery, which recently announced a “Bleacher Report” tier for its streaming service Max, offering live sports from various leagues and sports events.

As the streaming competition continues to grow, streaming platforms are looking for ways to diversify their offerings and increase revenue. While some opt for price increases, others are exploring additional services like live sports. These strategies aim to attract and retain subscribers in an increasingly crowded market.

