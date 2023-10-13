Netflix Plans to Open Brick-and-Mortar Stores Worldwide

Netflix is reportedly set to launch permanent physical stores, starting in 2025. The stores, called “Netflix House,” will initially open in two locations in the United States, followed a global rollout. The goal is to offer customers an immersive experience related to the streaming service’s popular shows.

The Netflix House stores will feature a range of offerings, including dining options, live experiences, and retail merchandise tied to Netflix’s original content. One attraction mentioned is a Squid Game-themed obstacle course. The stores will also have rotating installations and ticketed shows inspired their most popular series. Additionally, Netflix plans to collaborate with its unscripted shows featuring restaurants that serve meals from those programs.

While Netflix has previously experimented with temporary pop-up stores, this marks their first venture into permanent physical locations. Some of their past pop-up locations include a multi-title store in Los Angeles and a store in Manhattan dedicated to the Bridgerton series. Netflix has also organized Stranger Things Experiences in major cities like New York, Paris, and London.

Netflix’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Josh Simon, expressed the company’s excitement about expanding their immersive offerings. The company has noticed the strong desire fans have to immerse themselves in the world of their movies and TV shows and aims to elevate that experience.

The exact features and locations of the Netflix House stores have not yet been finalized. However, this move indicates Netflix’s commitment to diversifying its business model beyond the digital realm. With this expansion into physical retail, Netflix aims to create unique experiences for its passionate fan base while further capitalizing on the popularity of its original content.

Sources:

– Bloomberg