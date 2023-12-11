Netflix Expands into Live Sports with Tennis Exhibition Match

Netflix is venturing further into the world of live sports with its latest announcement of a tennis exhibition match featuring two of the sport’s biggest stars. On March 3, 2024, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will go head-to-head with world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in a highly anticipated event titled The Netflix Slam. Set to take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, the match aims to captivate audiences worldwide.

In a departure from its usual documentary-style content, Netflix has been experimenting with live sports events recently. The Netflix Slam follows the success of The Netflix Cup, a live golf exhibition match that paired PGA tour pros from the Netflix docuseries Full Swing with Formula 1 drivers featured in Drive to Survive. The streaming giant seems to have found a winning formula transforming popular country club sports into made-for-streaming events.

While Netflix has previously released a tennis docuseries called Break Point, neither Nadal nor Alcaraz were featured in the first season. However, their participation in The Netflix Slam promises to offer fans an exciting live show. Alongside the main match, the event will also feature other tennis matchups, although the players are yet to be announced.

With this move into live sports, Netflix recognizes the potential of producing its own in-house events. By doing so, the streaming platform gains control over the programming and the opportunity to incorporate built-in sponsors. For subscribers to Netflix’s ad-free tiers, the live events will provide a rare exposure to sponsorship on the platform.

Produced Full Day Productions, the team behind previous successful sports events like The Netflix Cup and The ESPY Awards, The Netflix Slam is poised to further cement Netflix’s position as a dominant player in the sports docuseries market. As the streaming giant continues to expand its content offerings, fans can look forward to more exciting and innovative programming.