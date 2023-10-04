Netflix Plans Price Increase Following Writers Guild of America Strike Deal

Netflix is looking to raise its subscription fees in various markets globally, with the United States and Canada likely being the first to see an increase, according to sources familiar with the matter. The exact price hike and effective date are yet to be determined.

Earlier this year, Netflix decreased subscription prices in some countries while also taking measures to crackdown on password sharing. These changes were implemented in May across over 100 countries, and the streaming giant also ended its basic ad-free plan in the U.K. and U.S.

While the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached a deal with the studios, the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union is set to meet with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for their own talks. The recent strike writers and actors heavily impacted the production of movies and TV shows this year.

Meanwhile, other streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have been strategically positioning themselves. Disney+ raised its prices in August, and Amazon Prime intends to charge an additional $3 for an ad-free experience in 2024.

Netflix’s price increase for its ad-free plans may make its $6.99 per month ad-supported subscription more attractive to consumers. A letter to shareholders published earlier this year Netflix revealed that the company was generating more revenue from the ad-supported plans compared to the ad-free ones.

Sources:

[Wall Street Journal](source1)

[Reuters](source2)