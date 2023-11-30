Netflix Acquires Global Rights to Man On The Run Documentary Exposing 1MDB Scandal

Netflix has made a groundbreaking move obtaining worldwide rights to the highly anticipated true-crime feature documentary, titled “Man On The Run.” The documentary delves deep into the infamous 1MDB scandal and sheds light on one of its alleged masterminds, the enigmatic and internationally wanted fugitive, Jho Low.

Contrary to the original piece, this captivating film not only focuses on the story of Jho Low but also highlights the intricate web of corruption and exploitation that engulfed the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, 1MDB. Established with the initial intention of benefiting the people of Malaysia, the fund became a breeding ground for embezzlement and manipulation.

The documentary reveals that it was investigative journalist Clare Rewcastle-Brown who acted as the catalyst for this global investigation. After receiving leaked financial documents in 2015, she exposed the massive sums of money being funneled into international bank accounts to sustain Jho Low’s exorbitant lifestyle. These funds were later discovered to have facilitated the acquisition of luxurious properties, a private jet, a super-yacht, and opulent parties attended A-list celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio.

Termed the “Asian Great Gatsby,” Jho Low’s notoriety extended beyond extravagant displays of wealth. He famously financed Martin Scorsese’s critically acclaimed film, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which received multiple Oscar nominations.

While Jho Low is currently hiding in China, facing charges related to money laundering and other offenses tied to the multibillion-dollar scandal, the documentary also features key individuals connected to the case. Notably, jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak, 1MDB whistleblower Xavier André Justo, and journalist Clare Rewcastle-Brown herself provide firsthand accounts and valuable insights.

Directed Cassius Michael Kim, the film primevally captures the scale of the 1MDB financial scandal and its far-reaching implications. Kim emphasizes that, rather than solely focusing on the mechanizations that facilitated such crimes, the documentary aims to amplify the emotional experiences of those involved, bringing a human dimension to the story.

“Man On The Run” is set to premiere globally on Netflix on January 5, 2024, following Netflix’s acquisition of the film’s worldwide distribution rights. This groundbreaking move the streaming giant will make the documentary accessible to audiences worldwide, ensuring that the shocking truths behind the 1MDB scandal are exposed on a global scale.

