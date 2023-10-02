Netflix Acquires “His Three Daughters” at Toronto Film Festival

Netflix has secured worldwide rights to the film “His Three Daughters,” which stars Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon. The acquisition follows the film’s world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. While Netflix did not provide any details about the deal, it is reported to be for just under $7 million.

Written, directed, and edited Azazel Jacobs, “His Three Daughters” presents a captivating portrait of family dynamics. The story follows three sisters who come together after their father falls seriously ill. Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman reviewed the film positively, describing it as “funny, moving, and true.” He praised the performances of the lead actors, stating that they “work together like a piece of chamber music.”

Gleiberman compared the film to Ingmar Bergman’s “Cries and Whispers,” but with a modern twist of fast-paced dialogue and sibling rivalry. He also commended Azazel Jacobs, calling him a talented filmmaker who has now reached major status.

“His Three Daughters” is produced multiple production companies, including High Frequency Entertainment, Arts & Sciences, Tango, Animal Pictures, Talkies Inc., and Case Study Films. The film’s executive producers include the three lead actresses themselves, along with other notable individuals in the film industry.

This acquisition marks Netflix’s third major purchase from the Toronto Film Festival. The streaming giant also acquired Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut “Woman of the Hour” and Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man,” starring Glen Powell.

