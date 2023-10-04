Streaming Services: To Share or Not to Share?

Streaming services have taken over the entertainment landscape, offering a plethora of options for consumers to choose from. However, with the rise in subscription prices and crackdowns on password sharing, many people are questioning whether they should continue paying for multiple streaming services or opt to share accounts with family or friends.

In the past, cable or satellite television offered the simplicity of one box, one account, and one bill. But now, the streaming industry has become more complicated, with each media entity having its own service that keeps getting more expensive. As Netflix and Disney+ plan to raise prices and crack down on password sharing, it’s important to consider alternatives.

Fortunately, there are streaming services that allow and even encourage password sharing. Amazon Prime Video, for example, permits up to six people to share one account through Amazon Household. Members can stream on three devices simultaneously and share other Prime benefits. Hulu also allows up to five profiles per account, although only two streams can be watched concurrently.

Other streaming services like Paramount+ and AppleTV+ offer options for multiple profiles and simultaneous streams. However, some services, including Max and Peacock, explicitly state that password sharing is not allowed. Netflix also famously does not permit password sharing, and Disney+ plans to update its user agreements to restrict sharing accounts outside of households.

While sharing passwords may be a viable solution for some, it’s important to note that streaming services can change their policies at any time. It’s also essential to consider the terms and conditions set each service and whether they align with your preferences and needs.

Ultimately, the decision to share or not to share streaming accounts depends on individual circumstances and preferences. By exploring the options available and considering the costs and benefits, consumers can make informed choices that best suit their entertainment needs.

Sources:

– Source article: “Sharing is caring: Streaming services that allow password sharing” Caroline Knorr – Common Sense Media

– Image source: Unsplash.com