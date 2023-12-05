Netflix Partners with WhatsApp to Launch Archies-Themed Sticker Pack

In a bid to promote the upcoming Archies movie, Netflix India has partnered with WhatsApp to launch an Archies-themed sticker pack. The sticker pack features key characters from Riverdale, the popular comic series that has captured the hearts of many. The characters include Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, and more.

Stickers have become a popular form of communication on WhatsApp, allowing users to express themselves without using words. The collaboration between Netflix and WhatsApp aims to give fans a chance to celebrate the upcoming Archies movie in a fun and engaging way.

The stickers are available for download on both Android and iOS devices, allowing users to easily express their emotions and thoughts in WhatsApp chats. With the growing popularity and relatability of stickers, this collaboration opens up a new avenue for fans to connect with their favorite characters.

Srivats TS, Vice President of Marketing at Netflix India, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that the Archies characters are a perfect fit for stickers on WhatsApp. The film reimagines the classic Archie Comics, taking viewers on a nostalgic journey with unique and charming characters.

Vyom Prashant, Director of Consumer Marketing at Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, also shared enthusiasm about the partnership. He mentioned that they aim to bring more contextual and engaging experiences to WhatsApp users, particularly targeting Gen Z and millennials who frequently use the messaging platform.

With this collaboration, Netflix and WhatsApp are bridging the gap between the digital world and the beloved Archie Comics, giving fans a chance to immerse themselves in the world of Riverdale in a whole new way. So, get ready to express yourself with the Archies-themed sticker pack and join the excitement for the upcoming movie on Netflix!