Netflix Announces First-Ever Live Sports Event: Formula One Drivers vs. PGA Tour Golfers

Netflix is venturing into live sports with its upcoming match play golf tournament that will pit Formula One drivers against PGA Tour golfers. The event, set to take place on November 14 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, is being billed as a clash of wheels and irons.

The tournament will feature eight stars from two of Netflix’s popular sports series: “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing”. Among the participants are Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz from the world of Formula One, along with golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

The format of the tournament will consist of four pairs, each comprising one Formula One driver and one PGA Tour golfer. They will compete in an eight-hole match, with the top two teams advancing to the final hole. The winners of the final hole will be crowned the champions and claim the inaugural Netflix Cup title.

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” has been instrumental in popularizing the sport in the United States and is currently in production for its sixth season. Meanwhile, “Full Swing” is wrapping up filming for its second season.

This exciting crossover event showcases Netflix’s ability to bring together athletes from different sports and entertainment genres. It presents a unique opportunity for fans to see their favorite Formula One drivers and PGA Tour golfers compete in a new and thrilling setting.

As Netflix continues to expand its original programming, this live sports event marks a significant milestone for the streaming giant. It sets the stage for potential future collaborations between Netflix and sports organizations, further diversifying the platform’s content and capturing a wider audience.

