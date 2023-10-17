Formula One Drivers and PGA Tour Golfers to Compete in Netflix’s First Live Sports Event

Netflix is set to host its first live sports event next month, featuring a match play golf tournament between Formula One drivers and PGA Tour golfers. The event, billed as a clash of wheels and irons, will take place at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on November 14th.

The roster for the tournament will include eight stars from two popular Netflix sports series, “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing.” The Formula One drivers participating in the event are Alex Albon (Williams), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Lando Norris (McLaren), and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). They will be joined PGA Tour golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

The format of the tournament will consist of four pairs, each consisting of one Formula One driver and one PGA Tour golfer. They will compete in an eight-hole match, with the top two teams advancing to the final hole. The ultimate goal is to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title.

“Drive to Survive”, which has played a significant role in popularizing Formula One racing in the United States, is currently in production for its sixth season. Meanwhile, “Full Swing” is wrapping up filming for its second season.

This event marks Netflix’s entrance into the live sports arena, expanding beyond its traditional role as a streaming platform for movies and TV shows. It will undoubtedly attract fans of both Formula One and golf, as well as those who are curious to see how these athletes stack up against each other in a different sport.

