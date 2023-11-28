Netflix Shifts Acquisitions Strategy in Europe: Less Focus on Content Ownership

Netflix is shifting its approach to content ownership in Europe, revealed Lina Brounéus, the streaming giant’s Director of Acquisitions Strategy EMEA. While the perception was that Netflix aimed to own the European content it invested in, Brounéus informed the audience at Content London in the UK that the company now owns less than 25% of the intellectual property (IP) rights for its European content. This marks a significant evolution in Netflix’s business model.

This change is in stark contrast to the situation in the US, where Ampere Analysis found that originals and exclusives accounted for more than 50% of Netflix’s catalog. Despite this, Netflix often labels its international acquisitions as originals when they reach US audiences.

Brounéus joined Netflix in 2018 when the company primarily focused on owning as much content as possible. However, Netflix has since diversified its strategy with targeted acquisitions for local markets, co-productions, and exploring other models. Building win-win relationships is crucial for Netflix, according to Brounéus, who emphasized the absence of set limitations on their approach.

For example, Netflix’s flexible dealmaking policy is evident in its local acquisitions like the critically acclaimed Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls and the partnership with Belgian pubcaster VRT. Netflix has also co-commissioned Borgen with Denmark’s DR and established an ongoing content partnership.

Additionally, Brounéus addressed the European content quotas and the potential impact of a new definition for ‘European works.’ Authorities are considering excluding shows from outside the European Union, such as those from the UK and Turkey, from the quotas. Brounéus highlighted the importance of fair market interventions that allow room for innovation, expressing Netflix’s eagerness to continue its presence in the EMEA region.

Netflix’s evolving approach to content ownership in Europe showcases the company’s adaptability and willingness to explore diverse business models to meet the needs of local markets and foster beneficial relationships with content creators.

