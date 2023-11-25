Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Filming Impacts Ferry Schedules

Residents and commuters in North Carolina can expect some changes to the ferry schedules next week due to the filming of the popular Netflix show ‘Outer Banks’. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that the cast and crew of the show will be shooting scenes aboard the Motor Vessel Southport on November 27th.

Kimmie Stewart Casting, the agency responsible for casting background actors, posted a call for interested individuals to participate in the show’s fourth season. The filming is set to take place in Wilmington on the announced date.

The impact of the filming prompted the NCDOT to modify the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry schedule for November 27th. The ferry will be operating on a one-boat schedule from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. During peak times, extra departures will be added to accommodate commuters.

While the modified schedule may cause some inconvenience for travellers, it provides a unique opportunity for fans of the show to catch a glimpse of the action. ‘Outer Banks’ has gained a loyal following since its debut on Netflix, with viewers captivated the thrilling storyline and charismatic characters.

FAQ

1. Will the ferry schedule return to normal after November 27th?

Yes, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has stated that the ferry division will resume its regular, two-boat schedule for the Southport-Fort Fisher route starting at 5:30 a.m. on November 28th.

2. Can I still use the ferry to commute on November 27th?

Yes, the ferry will be operating on a modified schedule on November 27th to accommodate commuters. Extra departures will be added during peak times to ensure smooth transportation.

3. How can I become a background actor for ‘Outer Banks’?

To have the chance of working as a background actor for ‘Outer Banks’, keep an eye out for casting calls from Kimmie Stewart Casting. They are the agency responsible for selecting individuals for various roles in the show’s upcoming seasons.

Sources: ncdot.gov