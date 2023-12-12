Netflix Outage Resolved After Thousands of Users Experience Technical Issues

After widespread reports of technical difficulties, streaming platform Netflix has confirmed that most users are now able to access the service once again. The outage occurred on Monday and affected thousands of users worldwide, including those in the US and UK. The problem caused the app to get stuck in a loop, with users experiencing issues with network connections and broadband speeds. Netflix responded to the reports stating that it was facing “unexpected technical issues” for some users. However, the streaming giant has since resolved the problem and updated its status page to indicate that the service is fully operational. This incident follows a previous incident earlier this year when Netflix’s livestream of a popular show was delayed an hour, leaving viewers frustrated. The technical issue, which turned out to be the result of changes made the engineering team to improve performance, was met with an apology from Netflix. While service outages are rare for the streaming platform, this situation serves as a reminder that even the most reliable services can experience technical difficulties from time to time.