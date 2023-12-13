Netflix Users Experience Streaming Issues Due to Technical Glitch

In a recent incident, Netflix users faced difficulties streaming their favorite shows. The cause of this disruption was a technical glitch that resulted in an error message labeled as “tvq-pb-101.” The issue began around 5 p.m. EST and lasted for approximately three hours, finally being resolved at 8 p.m. EST.

While the problem was not widespread, numerous users across the country encountered the error message, while others were able to stream without any complications. Surprisingly, Netflix’s status page failed to acknowledge the issues for several hours before eventually providing an update.

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages based on user reports, recorded more than 17,000 reports of Netflix outages during this time. Their system flags incidents when the number of problems reported is significantly higher than the usual volume for that particular time of day.

A Netflix representative expressed their apologies to Variety, stating, “We’re very sorry, but we’re encountering unexpected technical issues with Netflix for some members. Our engineers are diligently working to address this problem and will communicate any updates accordingly.”

This event is not the first time Netflix has experienced technical difficulties. In early 2023, the livestream of the popular dating show “Love Is Blind” reunion faced significant delays due to a glitch in the system caused performance adjustments made the engineering team.

Additionally, in October 2023, Netflix implemented a price increase for some of its subscription plans. The most expensive plan saw a $3 increase, raising it to $23, while the basic plan rose $2 to $12. However, Netflix defended the increase stating that despite these adjustments, their monthly plans still cost less than a one-time movie theater ticket.

While Netflix continues to dominate the streaming industry, occasional technical glitches and price adjustments remind users that even the largest platforms are not immune to occasional disruptions.