Get ready to pay more for streaming

According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is planning to raise the price of its ad-free service after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. While the exact timeframe and amount of the price increase have yet to be reported, it is expected that the increase will initially affect the U.S. and Canadian markets before being implemented globally.

Netflix previously lowered prices in certain markets earlier this year to combat password sharing. Currently, Netflix offers several monthly subscription tiers, including an ad-supported option for $6.99, an ad-free option for $15.49, and a premium option with Ultra HD for $19.99.

However, Netflix is not the only streaming service increasing its prices. The cost of streaming overall has gone up approximately 25%. Warner Bros. Discovery announced that its ad-free Discovery+ service will increase from $6.99 to $8.99 per month, while Max without ads is currently the highest-cost streaming service at $15.99 per month. Hulu follows closely behind Netflix as the third most expensive streaming service at $14.99 per month.

In addition to Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, other streaming services such as Paramount+, Peacock Premium, Disney+, and Hulu also plan to raise their prices. Disney+ Premium with no ads will increase from $10.99 to $13.99 per month, Hulu will go up to $17.99 per month, and ESPN+ will increase from $9.99 to $10.99 per month.

It is worth noting that Disney is also cracking down on password sharing, with plans to implement stricter measures starting next year.

