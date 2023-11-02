New Netflix Originals to Look Forward to in January 2024

As we kick off the new year, Netflix is preparing to release an exciting lineup of original movies and series in January 2024. From thrilling limited series to captivating crime dramas, viewers can expect a diverse range of content. Here’s a preview of what’s coming up:

1. “Fool Me Once” (Limited Series) – Premiering on January 1st, this gripping thriller follows a widowed mother who uncovers startling secrets after capturing her late husband on a nanny cam. Starring Richard Armitage, Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, and Dino Fetscher, this series promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

2. “Boy Swallows Universe” (Season 1) – Set in the 1980s, this Australian crime drama series follows the story of a young boy navigating a challenging upbringing. From a mute brother to a junkie mom and notorious criminal babysitter, the boy’s journey is filled with obstacles. With a star-studded cast including Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker, Phoebe Tonkin, and Anthony LaPaglia, this series is set to captivate audiences.

3. “Lift” (2023) – Originally scheduled for release in August 2023, this action-packed movie follows a master thief and her ex-boyfriend as they join forces to steal over $100 million from a passenger flight. Starring Kevin Hart and directed F. Gary Gray, “Lift” is one of Netflix’s highly anticipated releases of the year.

4. “Masters of the Universe: Revolution” – Fans of He-Man will be thrilled to know that this beloved franchise is making a comeback with a new spin-off series. Expect new villains, including Hordak, and a fresh take on the iconic Skeletor.

5. “Griselda” – Sofia Vergara takes on the lead role in this limited series based on the life of Griselda Blanco, one of the most successful drug kingpins in history. Set in Miami during the 1970s and 80s, “Griselda” promises a glamorous and gripping portrayal of the criminal underworld. The series also includes an ensemble cast featuring Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Martin Rodriguez, and more.

With an array of both English and non-English language originals, Netflix is set to deliver an exciting start to the year. Be sure to mark your calendars for these highly anticipated releases.

FAQ

1. When will these Netflix Originals be available?

The release dates range from January 1st to January 31st, 2024, with some dates subject to change.

2. Are these Originals available globally?

Most of the Originals mentioned in the article are available globally unless stated otherwise.

3. Who are the lead actors in “Fool Me Once”?

Richard Armitage, Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, and Dino Fetscher are the lead actors in the limited series “Fool Me Once.”

4. Which genre does “Boy Swallows Universe” fall into?

“Boy Swallows Universe” is a crime drama series set in the 1980s.

5. Who stars in the movie “Lift”?

Kevin Hart leads the cast of “Lift,” alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, Paul Anderson, Sam Worthington, Burn Gorman, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Billy Magnussen.