Netflix Orders Sequel to Norwegian Film “Troll”

Netflix has announced its plans for a sequel to the popular Norwegian action-adventure film, “Troll.” Directed Roar Uthaug, known for his work on Norway’s first disaster movie, “The Wave,” the film exceeded expectations and became Netflix’s most-watched non-English film of all time.

The first installment of “Troll” revolves around an explosion in the Norwegian mountains, awakening an ancient troll. A courageous paleontologist embarks on a mission to stop the troll from causing devastation. The film received critical acclaim and amassed a staggering 103 million views within its first 91 days on the streaming platform.

Roar Uthaug expressed his gratitude for the worldwide reception of “Troll,” stating that making the film was a lifelong dream come true. Upholding the success of the first movie, the sequel will continue to center around a Norwegian fairy tale figure, with Norwegian actors, directors, and producers involved in its production.

Production for “Troll 2” is set to begin in 2024 and will reunite Uthaug with writer Espen Aukan and producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud at Motion Blur, a prominent Oslo-based production company. The team at Motion Blur is responsible for previous successful films like “Cadaver,” “Amundsen,” and “The 12th Man.”

Netflix has been showing a strong interest in original Norwegian content, with other projects in the works, such as the series “Salmon Island,” created the minds behind the popular crime comedy series “Lilyhammer.” Per-Olav Sørensen’s “Royalteen,” “Ragnarok,” “War Sailor,” and “Royalteen: Princess Margrethe” are also part of Netflix’s collection of original Norwegian content.

