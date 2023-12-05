Netflix orders new drama series “Legacy of the Ranch”

Summary: Netflix has greenlit a 10-episode drama series titled “Legacy of the Ranch,” starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. The show is categorized as a contemporary Western and romance-driven family drama that explores the lives of three ranching families in the Texas Hill Country.

Josh Duhamel takes on the lead role of Staten Kirkland, the resilient owner of the Double K Ranch. His character faces numerous challenges as he fights to protect his land and way of life from external threats.

Minka Kelly portrays Quinn, a character who returns to Ransom Canyon after pursuing a career as a concert pianist in New York. Determined to create her own path, Quinn faces the challenge of stepping out of the shadows and finding her true purpose.

Created April Blair, known for her work on the CW series “All American,” “Legacy of the Ranch” promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline. The first two episodes will be directed Amanda Marsalis, known for her work on popular shows like “Ozark” and “Umbrella Academy.”

Josh Duhamel, recognized for his roles in the “Transformers” franchise, “Shotgun Wedding,” and “Love, Simon,” brings his talent to the small screen once again. Minka Kelly, widely known for her role in the NBC drama series “Friday Night Lights,” as well as films such as “500 Days of Summer” and “The Butler,” adds depth to the cast.

As production commences, anticipation grows for “Legacy of the Ranch,” which joins the ranks of other successful romantic dramas on Netflix like “Virgin River” and “Sweet Magnolias.” With its unique blend of Western flair and emotional storytelling, the series promises to captivate viewers and leave a lasting impression.