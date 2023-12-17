Netflix Announces New Anime Adaptation of “One Piece”

Netflix has recently announced an exciting new project for fans of the popular manga series “One Piece.” In collaboration with “One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda, publisher Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., Netflix is set to produce a brand-new anime adaptation of the beloved series.

Titled “The One Piece,” this remake will cover the same iconic story as the manga, starting from the “East Blue saga” featuring the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew. What makes this adaptation unique is that it will be separate from the long-running anime series produced Toei Animation since 1999.

The production of “The One Piece” is in the capable hands of WIT Studio, known for their work on acclaimed series such as “Spy x Family” and the early seasons of “Attack on Titan.” They are expected to bring a fresh yet familiar experience to viewers, using cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s thrilling journey through the East Blue saga.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of the successful debut season of Netflix’s live-action “One Piece” series, which has been praised critics and garnered a large following. The streaming giant has already renewed the live-action adaptation for a second season, showing their commitment to the franchise.

In addition to the new anime adaptation, fans can also look forward to another exciting project from Oda. In January 2024, Netflix will premiere the anime series “Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation,” which revolves around the story of Ryuma, a samurai caught in a world plagued a menacing dragon capable of devastating destruction.

With these new developments, “One Piece” fans have a lot to anticipate. Both the anime and live-action adaptations promise to bring the beloved characters and adventures to life in unique and captivating ways.