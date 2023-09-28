Netflix Renews Japanese Series ‘Alice In Borderland’ for Season 3

Netflix has officially commissioned a third season of the popular Japanese live-action series, ‘Alice In Borderland’. The announcement was made Minyoung Kim, Netflix’s VP of APAC Content, during her talk on “The Future of Japanese Entertainment” at APOS. The third season will see the return of actors Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, and will once again be directed Shinsuke Sato.

‘Alice In Borderland’ is based on the manga series of the same name Haro Aso and follows a group of individuals who find themselves transported to a parallel universe. In order to survive, they must participate in and win dangerous games. The series gained immense popularity following the release of its second season in December 2022. It became Netflix Japan’s most-watched title, surpassing even anime content, and reached the Top 10 in over 90 countries.

This renewal is a testament to the series’ success and the demand for Japanese content on Netflix. Fans can look forward to more thrilling adventures and high-stakes games in the upcoming season.

BBC Lifestyle Launches on Cignal TV in the Philippines

BBC Lifestyle, a channel owned BBC Studios, is set to launch on Cignal TV, a subscription-based direct-to-home satellite TV service in the Philippines. Starting from October 1, 2023, viewers will have access to BBC Lifestyle alongside two existing premium BBC Studios channels, BBC Earth and BBC News.

BBC Lifestyle offers a variety of lifestyle and entertainment shows, including popular programs such as Gordon Ramsay’s “Future Food Stars,” Nigella Lawson’s “Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat,” and Jamie Oliver’s “Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders.” Other shows like “Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby,” “Grand Designs,” “George Clarke’s Old House New Home,” “The Great British Bake Off Series,” and “The Graham Norton Show” will also be available.

Cignal TV’s President and CEO, Jane J. Basas, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that viewers will now have access to premium BBC content through their mobile app, Cignal Play, allowing them to enjoy the best shows anytime, anywhere.

‘Venus On Mars’ Set to Premiere on September 28

“Venus On Mars,” a Chinese-language series produced CJ ENM Hong Kong, is set to premiere on several streaming platforms and free-to-air channels across Asia on September 28. The series is one of three produced CJ ENM Hong Kong, in collaboration with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), alongside “Deep End” and “Hungry Souls.”

Directed Chai Yee Wei and starring Tsao Yu Ning, Ivy Shao, Wes Lo, Renzo Liu, Gina Lim, and Wong Jinglun, “Venus On Mars” is a sci-fi romantic comedy. It will be available on various platforms including China’s Youku, Taiwanese streaming platform FriDay Video, Taiwanese IPTV platform Hami Video, Singapore’s Singtel TV GO and CAST.sg, as well as Cambodian FTA channel PNN TV and streaming service PNN Plus.

This collaboration between CJ ENM Hong Kong and IMDA aims to bring quality Chinese-language content to audiences across Asia. With its unique blend of genres, “Venus On Mars” promises to be an entertaining and engaging series for viewers to enjoy.