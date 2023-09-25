Court Rules Netflix Infringed on Broadcom Patent in Germany

A court in Germany has ruled that Netflix Inc. has been infringing on a patent related to video coding, according to Broadcom Inc. As a result of the ruling, the District Court of Munich has issued an injunction requiring Netflix to “cease and desist” all further infringements of the patent in Germany.

Broadcom, a company specializing in semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, indicated that it has been involved in a patent dispute with Netflix since 2018. Broadcom alleges that Netflix has been infringing on multiple patents, both in the United States and internationally, in the provision of its video streaming services.

The recent ruling specifically relates to Netflix’s transmission of HEVC (high-efficiency video coding) video, which the streaming platform uses to deliver Ultra HD content to its users. Broadcom’s patented technology is integral to Netflix’s video streaming business, and the company welcomes the recognition of this fact the German court.

In response to the ruling, Broadcom’s stock slipped slightly in premarket trading, while Netflix’s shares saw a slight increase. This increase in Netflix’s stock comes in the wake of a recent agreement between the Hollywood writers’ union, which has given a boost to streaming video provider stocks.

While the exact financial terms of the court ruling have not been disclosed, it is essential to note that Netflix’s stock has experienced significant gains this year, rallying 28.8% year to date. Similarly, Broadcom’s shares have seen a substantial increase, rising 48.3%, while the S&P 500 index has advanced 12.5%.

Overall, the ruling highlights the ongoing patent disputes within the technology industry and emphasizes the importance of intellectual property protection in an increasingly digital world.

