Netflix Plans to Open “Squid Game: The Trial” Immersive Experience in Los Angeles

Netflix is bringing the intense world of Squid Game to life with a new immersive experience called “Squid Game: The Trial.” The experience will be located in Los Angeles, California, and is set to open on December 6.

According to a recent Tudum post Netflix, “Squid Game: The Trial” will offer guests the opportunity to participate in high-intensity competitions inspired the hit Korean series. However, there is no actual risk of death like in the show. The experience will be held at the Television City complex and will run from Wednesday to Sunday each week, though an end date has not been announced yet.

To make the experience even more authentic, the masked “Front Man,” who serves as the main villain in the series, will be there to welcome guests. In addition to the competitions, attendees will have the chance to enjoy a Squid Game-inspired “Night Market” featuring food, drinks, and merchandise.

This is not the first time Netflix has created immersive experiences based on their popular series. They have previously launched similar events for shows like Bridgerton and Stranger Things. Stranger Things, in particular, has even been featured at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights with themed mazes.

While Netflix is jumping on the immersive experience trend, they are not the only ones. YouTuber and influencer James “Mr. Beast” Donaldson held a Squid Game-inspired event in November 2021, where 456 contestants competed for a chance to win $456,000.

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a part of the intense world of Squid Game, “Squid Game: The Trial” in Los Angeles offers a unique opportunity to experience the thrill without the actual danger.

