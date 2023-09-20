Netflix Releases Trailer for Onimusha Animated Adaptation

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its highly anticipated animated adaptation of Capcom’s popular video game franchise, Onimusha. The action-packed three-minute trailer showcases protagonist Miyamoto Musashi as he dons the iconic Oni Gauntlet and goes head-to-head with a diverse range of enemies, both demonic and human.

The trailer introduces viewers to a world where Musashi is given a 33-day deadline to complete a covert mission. As the story unfolds, an enigmatic antagonist expresses a desire to exterminate all remaining samurai in Japan, while a mysterious flame wreathed entity charges Musashi with the task of eliminating the Genma, a race of demons, and imprisoning their souls in the Oni Gauntlet.

The animated adaptation of Onimusha brings to life the fantasy-infused Edo Period of Japanese history, with stunning hand-drawn backgrounds and 3D CGI characters. The series delves into the tragic life of a young girl whom Musashi fights to protect, further adding layers of depth to the narrative.

Onimusha, which made its debut in 2001 with the release of Onimusha: Warlords, became a successful franchise with three mainline games and several spinoffs. Although there was a remaster of the original game in 2019, the series has been relatively dormant for over a decade.

Netflix’s Onimusha adaptation is helmed supervising director Takashi Miike, renowned for his work on films like “Audition,” and director Shinya Sugai, who previously worked on the streaming platform’s CG animated adaptation of “Dragon’s Dogma.”

Fans of the game series and anime enthusiasts alike can mark their calendars for November 2, as that’s when the much-awaited premiere of Onimusha will take place on Netflix.

