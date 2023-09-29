Netflix Ends DVD Shipping Service and Allows Customers to Keep DVDs

Netflix has officially announced the end of its DVD-delivery service and will allow subscribers to keep their discs for free. The last DVD shipped Netflix was the 2010 film “True Grit.” The company released a message expressing gratitude to its customers for their support over the years and acknowledging the impact the DVD business had on shaping the company. Despite Netflix’s main focus being on its streaming service, the DVD delivery service generated $145.7 million in revenue last year.

The decision to end the DVD-by-mail rental service was announced in April, with the co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos stating that it was becoming increasingly difficult to provide the best service as the DVD business continued to shrink. Netflix’s DVD business has seen a decline in revenue over the past decade, from over $900 million in 2013.

Netflix originally launched as a direct-to-consumer DVD company in 1998 and introduced its streaming service in 2007. Over the years, the company’s streaming service has become its primary focus, with DVDs becoming less popular among consumers.

Netflix’s decision to end the DVD shipping service comes at a time when the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which includes Netflix, Disney, and Sony Pictures, reached an agreement with the Writer’s Guild of America to end their strike. However, Hollywood actors, represented SAG-AFTRA, are still striking.

The end of Netflix’s DVD-delivery service marks the end of an era for the company. However, it also symbolizes the company’s evolution from a DVD rental service to a streaming giant.