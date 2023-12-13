Netflix Boosts Transparency with New Viewer Report

Netflix has unveiled a groundbreaking semi-annual viewership report, titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” in an effort to deepen transparency in streaming. The report provides extensive data on over 18,000 titles that were watched for a total of 50,000 hours, encompassing 99% of all viewing on the platform over a six-month period. Netflix plans to release the report twice a year, offering insights into the number of hours viewed, release dates, and global availability of each title.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, emphasized the company’s commitment to transparency during a press call introducing the report. He expressed that the streaming landscape has evolved significantly since Netflix’s inception 16 years ago, with streaming now surpassing traditional cable and broadcast television. Sarandos also acknowledged that a lack of transparent data in the past had created mistrust among producers, creators, and the press. The release of this report aims to alleviate those concerns and foster a better environment for all stakeholders.

This move towards transparency follows discussions about streaming transparency amidst the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. Netflix seeks to open up more to address the concerns raised during these discussions. The report builds upon the weekly Top 10 most-watched lists, released in 2021, providing a deeper dive into viewership trends.

The report released on Tuesday covers viewership data from January to June 2023 and highlights familiar trends seen in the weekly Top 10 lists. Popular shows such as “The Night Agent,” “Outer Banks,” “Ginny & Georgia,” and “The Mother” have garnered significant viewership during this period.

In contrast to the Top 10 lists, the report measures viewership in terms of hours watched rather than views. This shift in methodology allows for a more comprehensive understanding of the popularity of different titles. Additionally, Netflix cautioned against comparing TV series to movies due to varying runtimes.

To illustrate the impact of certain shows, “The Night Agent” topped the viewership charts, accumulating 812.1 million hours watched from its release in March through June. “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 followed closely behind with over 665 million hours viewed. The report also highlights the enduring popularity of shows like “Outer Banks,” “You,” and “Suits.”

Additionally, the report notes that Jennifer Lopez’s action film, “The Mother,” became Netflix’s most-watched movie during the period, totaling 249.9 million hours viewed.

Overall, the release of this viewership report signifies Netflix’s commitment to transparency and aims to foster a more trusting relationship with industry stakeholders. Future releases of the report will provide valuable insights into audience preferences and the success of various titles on the streaming platform.