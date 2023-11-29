Netflix to Add Classic Grand Theft Auto Games to Mobile App

In an unexpected move, Netflix has announced that it will be offering three iconic Grand Theft Auto games on its mobile app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play store, starting December 14th. This news comes as a surprise to many subscribers, who will be able to access the games at no additional cost.

The three titles in question are the highly acclaimed Grand Theft Auto III (released in 2001), Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (released in 2002), and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (released in 2004). Fans of the franchise can already pre-register for these games on the Netflix platform, generating excitement for the upcoming release.

Netflix, known primarily for its streaming video content, has been expanding into the world of mobile gaming. The platform currently boasts a collection of over 80 mobile games. However, according to CNBC, less than 1% of subscribers actively engage with these offerings on a daily basis.

It’s worth noting that all three of these classic games were reissued in 2021 as part of a new title, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Despite their age, these games have stood the test of time and continue to captivate players.

While fans eagerly anticipate the release of the Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games’ next installment in the series, the announcement of these classic games coming to Netflix provides an enticing distraction. It serves as a reminder of the franchise’s rich history and enduring popularity.

Stay tuned for updates on the release of these games and prepare to dive into the nostalgia of Grand Theft Auto’s early years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can Netflix subscribers access the games for free?

Yes, Netflix subscribers will have access to the Grand Theft Auto games at no additional cost.

When will the games be available on Netflix?

The games are set to be available on Netflix starting December 14th.

Can I pre-register for the games?

Yes, fans of the franchise can pre-register for the games on the Netflix platform.

Are these games part of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition?

Yes, the three games were originally released as part of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in 2021.

Is Rockstar Games releasing a new entry in the series?

Yes, Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development and the first trailer will be released in December.