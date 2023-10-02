What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2023: New TV Shows and Movies

October is shaping up to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers, with a wide array of new TV shows and movies being added to the streaming service. From beloved classics to highly anticipated releases, there’s something for everyone this October.

One of the highlights of the October lineup is “Dune”, the 2021 epic science fiction film. With its stunning visuals and gripping story, it’s a must-watch for any fan of the genre. Another classic film being added to Netflix is “Gladiator”, the Academy Award-winning historical drama starring Russell Crowe. And if you’re in the mood for some action-packed espionage, the entire “Mission: Impossible” film series will be available for streaming.

Marvel fans will also have something to look forward to, as both “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, starring Andrew Garfield, will be added to Netflix. These films offer a fresh take on the iconic superhero and are sure to entertain both new and longtime fans.

In addition to these notable additions, there are plenty of other TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October. Whether you’re a fan of comedy, romance, or thrillers, there’s bound to be something that catches your interest.

So grab your popcorn and get ready to stream some great content this October. Whether you’re in the mood for an adrenaline-pumping action film or a heartwarming romantic comedy, Netflix has you covered.

